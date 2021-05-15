Blotters: Wrong-way driver charged with DWI

Southampton Town police arrested a wrong-way driver for DWI along Flanders Road Sunday night.

Police observed Julio Diaz-Lopez, 23, of Riverhead driving northbound in the southbound lane and crossing over the double yellow lines.

He reportedly told police he’d had two beers earlier and an officer noticed multiple open Modelo beer bottles in the front seat and on the passenger-side floor.

Mr. Diaz-Lopez was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and taken to police headquarters, reports said.

• A 24-year-old Flanders man was arrested for DWI following a crash in Hampton Bays Sunday.

Police responded along Montauk Highway after hearing a loud crash and found Edgar Garcia and a passenger exiting a vehicle, stating they had no injuries and refusing medical attention.

Mr. Garcia reportedly told police that he had a suspended license and should not have been driving and an officer suspected he was intoxicated.

When an officer told him to place his hands behind his back as he was being arrested, police said, Mr. Garcia would not take his hands out of his pockets.

He was ultimately charged with DWI, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest, police said.

• Southampton police arrested a 28-year-old Flanders man for driving with a suspended license along Flanders Road in Riverside Friday.

Police said Edgar Cortez-Ismalej was stopped for a defective headlight shortly after midnight and an officer discovered his license was suspended and he had been driving without a court-ordered interlock device.

He was charged with circumventing an interlock device and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle before being released on appearance tickets, officials said.

• A man called police Friday to report that upon picking his car up from a repair shop along Enterprise Zone Drive in Riverside, he noticed that multiple tools were missing from his trunk.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

• A Northville Turnpike resident told Riverhead Town police last Tuesday that someone had stolen a portion of a picket fence that afternoon.

• A Riverhead woman told police last Monday that someone had used her personal information to apply for unemployment benefits.

• A man removed a black purse containing a cellphone, credit cards and other items from a vehicle on Maple Avenue in Riverhead last Monday, according to police.

• Two adult males were assisted out of the water in the Peconic River in Riverhead Sunday afternoon. One of the men was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of general weakness, according to police.

• Someone tried to pass a fraudulent $1,000 check at RISE Life Services Tuesday morning. The check was turned over the fraud department at the bank of the complainant, police said.

• Someone stole 300 items from Walmart on Route 58 Tuesday afternoon, according to police, who said all of the stolen items were subsequently recovered.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.