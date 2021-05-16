Gennaro L. Esposito died May 14, 2021, at his home in Riverhead. He was 81.

Born Aug. 12, 1939, in Manhattan, he was the son of Carmine and Angelina (Letlera) Esposito. He married Dorothy Daly in 1948.

Mr. Esposito worked as a courier for FedEx in the Bronx.

He is survived by his wife; his children, Clare Balthazar, Carmine Esposito, Angelina Esposito and Georgene Stanco; 10 grandchildren; and his sisters Jean, Antoinette and Rosemarie.

The family will receive visitors Monday, May 17, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Burial will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.