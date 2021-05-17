School budget and board elections set for Tuesday, PBMC begins vaccinations for youngest patients yet

A classroom at Phillips Avenue. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, May 17.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead voters will head to polls Tuesday; no tax levy increase

Meet the six candidates running for Riverhead Board of Education

With expanded eligibility, PBMC begins vaccinations for youngest patients yet in next step to fighting pandemic

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Voters to weigh in on school budgets Tuesday

Meet the six candidates running for the Mattituck-Cutchogue Board of Education

Meet the four candidates running for Greenport Board of Education

Girls Basketball: Southold’s Santacroce signs on with Ithaca

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: Sheep Shearing at Browder’s Birds

I’m no dessert person, but you have to try the savory ice cream from Village Cheese Shop

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52.