Riverhead man charged with leaving scene of pedestrian crash

A Riverhead man was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian in Hampton Bays Sunday morning, according to a Southampton Town police press release.

Angel Oj Can, 38, allegedly struck a pedestrian and left the scene of a crash in front of Shinnecock Hardware on Montauk Highway shortly before 10 a.m.

The victim, who suffered undisclosed injuries, was able to give police a description of the vehicle and another officer spotted the car heading westbound on Montauk Highway with damage to its driver side mirror.

Mr. Oj Can was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury and operating without a license, police said. He was transported to police headquarters and released on an appearance ticket.