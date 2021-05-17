Irene T. Shann died May 16, 2021, at her Riverhead home. She was 95.

Born Oct. 23, 1925, in New Bedford, Mass., she was the daughter of George and Auora (St. Amand) Bertrand.

She graduated from Richmond Hill High School in 1948 and worked as a salesperson at Swezey’s department store in Riverhead. She was a member of the St. John’s parish in Riverhead.

Family said she enjoyed music, reading and being with family.

Predeceased by her husband, Edward, in 2018, she is survived by her children, Edward, of Brooklyn and Carol Carter of Long Beach; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A funeral service is set for 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by burial at Calverton National Cemetery. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.