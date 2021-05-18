Riverhead Town to lift restrictions on Town Board meetings starting May 27

As pandemic-related restrictions continue to be lifted across the state, Riverhead Town announced that all Town Board meetings and Town Hall facilities restrictions will be lifted on Thursday, May 27.

The meetings had been mostly closed to the public due to the executive orders from the state government. Town Board meetings will continue to be made available through Zoom as they have been since early in the pandemic last year, as well as accessible via Channel 22.

“I am pleased to have the ability to begin reopening our entire Town in both the public and private sectors,” Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said in a statement. “Finally, we are heading toward our new normal.”

A temporary protective area used to screen for COVID-19 has been removed, the notice from the supervisor’s office said.

Social distancing practices will remain in place as required by the governor’s executive order, the supervisor said. The next Town Board meeting is Wednesday.

Any questions can be directed to 631-727-3200, ext. 655.

The governor on Monday announced New York would adopt the CDC guidelines easing restrictions on masks and social distancing. That goes into effect Wednesday.