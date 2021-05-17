Manorville resident Joy Cowden died May 14, 2021, at Good Shepherd Hospice. She was 81.

She was born Feb. 8, 1940, in Presque Isle, Maine, to Raymond and Elizabeth (Billings) Condon.

Ms. Cowden, who attended Riverhead High School, had worked locally as a beautician and was a former manager of Westhampton Bowl. She was a member of East Moriches United Methodist Church.

Family said she enjoyed traveling in the family RV, bowling and spending time with her family.

Ms. Cowden is survived by her husband, Allen, of Manorville; her children, Derek, of Manorville, Shane, of Hampton Bays, Lance, of Florida, Heather, of Lindenhurst, and Joe, of New York; and five grandchildren.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family with private cremation.

Memorial donations may be made to East Moriches United Methodist Church.