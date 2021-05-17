Frank Belson Sr.

Flanders resident Frank Belson Sr. died May 13, 2021, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach. He was 72.

He was born in Southampton Sept. 23, 1948, to Frank and Leona (Deegan) Belson.

Mr. Belson attended Westhampton Beach High School. He and his wife, Jean, were married in 1988 in East Quogue.

He worked as a foreman and mechanic with Suffolk County Department of Public Works.

Mr. Belson served with the Flanders Fire Department for 42 years, beginning in 1978. He had been a fire commissioner and had served as department chief for two years. He was also a fire coordinator with the 7th Division of Suffolk County Fire Rescue, through the Southampton Town Fire Chiefs Council, from 1996 to 2010. He had previously been with the Westhampton Beach Fire Department from 1970 to 1978.

Family members said he enjoyed antique cars.

Mr. Belson is survived by his wife; his children, Joanne Goetz-Farran of Riverhead, Louisa Belson-Roach of Riverhead, Frank, of Flanders, Colleen, of Flanders, Rebecca Miller of Westhampton Beach and Chris Miller of Indiana; siblings Patricia Webb and Ed and Kenny Belson, all of Florida; and eight grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, May 19, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, where firematic services will be held at 7 p.m. Family prayers will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Flanders Fire Department, 19 Firehouse Lane, Flanders, NY 11901 or East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978-7048.