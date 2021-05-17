Riverhead resident Wilma A. “Dolly” Hartmann died May 16, 2021, at her home. She was 88.

Born Sept. 22, 1932, in East Northport, she was the daughter of William and Camillia (Perkowski) Amamoske.

According to family, she was a homemaker and “a proud farm girl.”

She is survived by her husband, Robert Hartmann Sr.; her children, Linda, Robert Jr., William and Mary Hughes; her sisters Edwina Nystrom and Marilyn Ferguson; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her daughter Betty Ann and her sister Margaret Lasota.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, May 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Burial will follow at St. Isidore Cemetery in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.