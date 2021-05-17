Riverhead resident Linda B. Mueller died May 15, 2021, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach. She was 74.

Born July 28, 1946, in Presque Isle, Maine, she was the daughter of Gus and Phoebe (Morreau) Beaulier.

Ms. Mueller worked as a director of human resources for Riverhead Central School District.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis R. Mueller; her daughter, Dawn Leshnock; her son, Dennis L. Mueller; and two grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, May 29, from 10 a.m. to noon at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A graveside service will follow at Riverhead Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.