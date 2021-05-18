New York to lift mask mandate Wednesday, Great Rock Golf Club to be sold
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, May 18.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
‘We’re saying let’s open.’ New York to adopt CDC guidance to ease mask restrictions starting Wednesday, Cuomo says
Great Rock Golf Club to be revived under new owners as sale expected to close next week
Town to officially close on purchase of three downtown buildings for Town Square plan
Riverhead Town to lift restrictions on Town Board meetings starting May 27
Baseball: Composed Caputo makes Riverhead a winner
Auto Racing: A Riverhead first for Connecticut driver at Miller Lite 200
Riverhead man charged with leaving scene of pedestrian crash
NORTHFORKER
Center Cut Meats, gaining quick following in Mattituck, to host grand opening event Sunday
North Fork Dream Home: For the lovers of water and wildlife
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52.