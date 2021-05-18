Nadine “Fern” Hill, mother, mentor, friend and co-founder of the Timothy Hill Ranch in Riverhead, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Monday morning, May 17, 2021.

Predeceased by her two sons, Timothy and Thomas, she is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jerry Hill; her sons Titus, Thaddaeus and James; her daughter-in-law, Emily; and her grandchildren, Hunter, Justin (and Maddie), Ellie, TJ and Mia.

Words cannot express the impact her life has made on so many others during her 86 years.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate her Graduation to Glory at her funeral this coming Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 4 p.m. at the Langston Memorial Chapel, located on the grounds of Timothy Hill Ranch (298 Middle Road, Riverhead).

There will be an open reception hosted by the Hill family following the service from 5:30 to 8 p.m., as a time to celebrate her Graduation to Glory. For those who would like to join virtually, we will be livestreaming the service on Facebook from the Timothy Hill Ranch page.

