Riverhead Town unveils new bicycle sharing program

Town officials formally unveil the PedalShare program at Veterans Memorial Park in Calverton Monday evening. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

PedalShare, Riverhead Town’s bicycle sharing program, officially began May 17, according to Supervisor Yvette Aguiar.

She and Councilman Ken Rothwell held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the program Monday at Veterans Memorial Park in Calverton. Councilwoman Catherine Kent, Assemblywoman and former councilwoman Jodi Giglio were also present, along with representatives from PedalShare, sponsor Bethpage Federal Credit Union and members of the town’s alternative transportation committee.

Mr. Rothwell is the Town Board liaison to that committee.

Chris Dimon of PedalShare will manage the program. PedalShare has bike sharing programs in Hampton Bays, Patchogue and Babylon as well.

Mr. Dimon told the Town Board in March that PedalShare has 1,293 program users, with 195 bikes and more than 290 bike docks at 45 docking stations. It has rented more than 2,000 bicycles, according to Mr. Dimon.

Ms. Aguiar said bike racks will be located at the Enterprise Park at Calverton recreational trail, which is popular with bicyclists, as well as at Town Hall, the train station and throughout downtown Riverhead. She said the bikes will give residents “the opportunity to travel along the scenic Peconic Riverfront and visit local restaurants and stores while enjoying the great outdoors.”

The bikes can be rented by the hour, by the day or through a yearly membership, officials said.

The prices are $4 per hour, $35 per day and $59 for an annual membership, they said.

The town had planned to participate with Suffolk County in a program called Zagster in 2020, but that company went out of business shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic struck.