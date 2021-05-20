Real Estate Transfers: May 20, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated March 27-April 2, 2021.

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Elliot, N, to Inbar, Tal, 2200 Harbor Ln (1000-103-1-27), (R), $595,000

• Zeien, R & K & M, to Laddy, Stephen, 3280 Wunneweta Rd (1000-111-11-30), (R), $955,000

• W12600 LLC to Voigt, Erik, 12600 New Suffolk Ave (1000-116-6-13), (R), $5,950,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Scannell, M & P, to Kofinas Trust, Alexander, 5405 Rocky Point Rd (1000-21-1-6), (R), $1,250,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• 6 Flanders LLC to 293 Casa Al Mare LLC, 293 Long Neck Blvd (900-123-2-10), (V), $460,000

• 55 June Ave LLC to Nesterov, Anton, 29 Laurel Ave (900-123-4-25.1), (R), $427,704

• Liso, D, to Kovar, Michael, 19 Hart Ave (900-148-4-3), (R), $329,000

• Scarpa, J, to Baron, Peter, Scrub Property (900-215.3-1-55), (V), $13,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Badamo, D, to 1410 Maple Lane Realty LLC, 1410 Maple Ln (1000-35-6-3), (R), $400,000

• Smith, G & Crocker, S to Rodd, Michael, 200 Shipyard Ln (1000-35-8-5.5), (R), $1,025,000

• Ellsworth, S Trust to HNF Resorts LI LLC, 64380 CR 48 (1000-40-3-4), (R), $530,000

• Gorod, A, to Hollander, Johah, 275 Maple St (1000-42-1-15), (R), $751,000

• Vassiliou, P & K, to Dilollo, Patrick, 870 Inlet Ln (1000-43-2-8.1), (R), $1,150,000

• Bancroft, M, & Watkins, L, to Zisa, Joseph, 630 Third St (1001-2-5-3), (R), $630,000

• Clark, R & D, to Bear Cat Trust, 424 Fourth St (1001-6-6-18.2), (R), $800,000

• Faucon, D, to Stuessi, Kevin, 420 Clark St (1001-7-3-8), (R), $555,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Dayton, F & K, to Nelson, Conor, 37 Eileen Circle (600-47-3-1.21), (R), $650,000

• Palazzolo, V, to Kuczinski, Peter, 249 Herricks Ln (600-47-3-1.24), (R), $565,000

• Dozer Mass LLC to Kubo Trust, Kelvin, 1260 Main Rd (600-68-1-15), (R), $311,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Doka, D, to Ioannou, Harry, 635 Stanley Rd (1000-106-8-14), (R), $440,000

• Signature Five Loan to Brooklyn Timber LLC, 3010 Stanley Rd (1000-106-8-76), (V), $175,000

• Brooks, R & S, to Kubetz, Jacob, 205 Knollwood Ln (1000-107-6-11), (R), $569,400

• Shapiro, R & C, to Cifuentes, Rodulfo, 2035 Laurel Way (1000-121-4-21), (R), $410,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Bellesheim, S, to Burd, Mitchell, 650 Soundview Rd (1000-15-3-29), (R), $1,200,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Richmond Creek LLC to Sardar, Mohamad, 44190 Route 25 (1000-75-6-6.2), (R), $1,500,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Hogan, K, by Executor to United Riverhead Terminal, 66, 76, 86 & 96 Sound Shore Rd (600-6-2-4.4), (V), $960,000

• Moisa III, J, to Moisa, C, 5727 Sound Ave (600-8-3-7.2), (R), $450,000

• DeSanto, C, to Ranaweera, Upuli, 104 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-2-4), (R), $360,000

• Wiggins, H & D Trust to Raso, Kenneth, 1905 Cedar Path (600-18.1-3-119), (R), $334,000

• Riverhead Cottage LLC to Gomez, Jorge, 1034 Woodcrest Ave (600-102-2-3), (R), $225,000

• Ulloa Global LLC to Dilworth, Theresa, 992 E Main St (600-106-4-7), (R), $250,000

• Scott Jr, A & J, to Rivas-Gomez, Jose, 30 Fairway Ave (600-111-2-7), (R), $445,000

• Bloss, C & L, to Dominguez, Amilccar, 74 Fairway Ave (600-111-2-13), (R), $450,000

• Mojanales Flipping Hom to Pinzon Lozada, Jose, 734 Osborn Ave (600-123-2-46), (R), $520,000

• Raynor LLC to Gonzalez, Jairo, 209 Raynor Ave (600-124-1-29.1), (R), $259,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Brownyard, B & B, to Lynch, Genevieve, 24 Ram Island Rd (700-8-3-35), (R), $975,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Kelly, P, to Chao, Nathan, 50 Tepee Trail (1000-87-2-19), (R), $2,100,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Long Island One RE to Piccirillo, Michael, 58315 CR 48 (1000-44-2-12), (R), $565,000

• Maliarakis, S & N, to Silbersack, Dean, 36585 CR 48 (1000-69-1-4.1), (V), $365,000

• Vandenburgh, R & A, to Schur, Russell, 95 Main Bayview Rd (1000-70-5-26), (R), $685,000

• Tomaszewski, J & G, to Barkley, Charles, 48650 Rt 25 (1000-70-7-12), (R), $740,000

• DeLuca, S, to Ilgin, Kaan, 3525 Paradise Point & 15.008 (1000-81-1-15.9), (R), $1,500,000

• Spates, D Trust to Rhodes, Sean, 11115 Main Bayview Rd (1000-88-1-7), (R), $1,250,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Earl Jr, J & E, to Maley, Bryan, 15 Locust Rd (600-27-3-69.1), (R), $307,500

• Castellano, K, to Lettieri, Robert, 154 Sylvan Dr (600-33-4-11), (R), $350,000

• Syvertsen, C&E, by Executors to Fitzpatrick, Thomas, 58 Cambridge Ct (600-35-4-12), (R), $6,250,004

• Gambella, R & M, to Gambella, Joseph, 28 High View Dr (600-49-3-26), (R), $465,000

• Minolts Trust to Olivo, Richard, 46 20th St (600-53-2-20), (V), $105,000

• Blake Stone LLC to Farina, Anthony, 33 Leonard St (600-74-1-5), (R), $565,000

• Brodmerkel, W & B, to Moreno, James, 4 Benjamin St (600-74-1-39.1), (R), $725,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)