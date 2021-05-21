Researchers launch pilot study to learn more about seal population, Downtown events to return this year
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, May 21.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Researchers launch pilot study to learn more about seal population now inhabiting local waters
As COVID-19 restrictions eased, Town Board approves full slate of downtown events
Memorial Day parade in Riverhead returns May 31 along with ceremony at WWI memorial
Girl Scouts project brings helmet cubbies, bat racks to dugouts
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Town may change code to allow existing buildings to be converted to affordable housing
Southold Drama Club presents socially distant ‘Spamalot’
NORTHFORKER
The Summer Plan: What Chefs are Looking Forward to Eating and Making
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of May 22
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 54.