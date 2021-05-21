Researchers launch pilot study to learn more about seal population, Downtown events to return this year

Atlantic Marine Conservation Society officials partnered with the U.S. Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Rhode Island, Marine Mammals of Maine, Northeast Fisheries Science Center and staff at the Stony Brook University Marine Sciences Research Center to study the feasibility of conducting health assessments as well as a behavioral study of harbor and grey seals that inhabit the waters of the region. (Credit: Chris Paparo)

Researchers launch pilot study to learn more about seal population now inhabiting local waters

As COVID-19 restrictions eased, Town Board approves full slate of downtown events

Memorial Day parade in Riverhead returns May 31 along with ceremony at WWI memorial

Girl Scouts project brings helmet cubbies, bat racks to dugouts

Town may change code to allow existing buildings to be converted to affordable housing

Southold Drama Club presents socially distant ‘Spamalot’

The Summer Plan: What Chefs are Looking Forward to Eating and Making

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of May 22

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 54.