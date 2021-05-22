Blotters: Riverside man charged with DWI after minor crash

Police arrested a 37-year-old Riverside man for driving while intoxicated after he rear-ended a vehicle along Flanders Road Sunday night.

Dixon Contreras Garcia was charged with aggravated DWI, police said.

• A Flanders woman called police last Thursday to report that when she returned to her home on Fern Avenue, she discovered that an unknown person had cut through a screen and entered the home, leaving a bedroom a mess. A police report didn’t specify if anything was stolen from the residence but noted that detectives are investigating.

• A 32-year-old Riverhead man was arrested for driving with a revoked license in Hampton Bays last Monday morning.

Adam Hunstein was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and released on an appearance ticket, officials said.

• Cesar Zavala Vega, 22, of Riverhead, was arrested on a second-degree burglary charge during a traffic stop in Sagaponack last Wednesday afternoon after a state trooper noticed he was driving a vehicle that matched a description in another incident.

Troopers transported Mr. Zavala Vega to Southampton Town police headquarters, where he was held for arraignment.

Riverhead Police responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 25 and County Road 105 last Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. A 2006 Lexus was traveling southbound on Route 105 when it collided with a Riverhead Town Volunteer ambulance, which was traveling eastbound, according to police.

There were three ambulance personnel in the vehicle and all three were transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

The driver of the Lexus was also transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment.

All injuries were considered to be non-life threatening, according to police. The Detective Division was notified and responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Riverhead Police. All calls will be kept confidential.

• A Riverhead man told police last Thursday that an unknown person stole $1,500 from his bank account.

• An Invicta Venom watch valued at $300 was reported stolen from a home in John Wesley Village last Thursday.

• An unknown man left the Taco Bell on Route 58 Sunday night and threw a milkshake through a cashier’s window, according to police. Additional information was not available.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.