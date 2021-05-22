Flanders resident Ronald H. Fisher died May 19, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 76.

Born Feb. 27, 1945, he was the son of Harold and Betty Fisher. He graduated from Patchogue High School in 1963. On Aug. 27, 1977, he married Anne Marie DeNario at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Aquebogue.

Mr. Fisher was the owner of Used But Not Abused Tools in Flanders. He was a past member of Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance Corps and a member of Riverhead Moose Lodge No. 1742.

He is survived by his wife and his sons, Jeffrey, of Patchogue; Frank, of Westhampton Beach; Ronald, of Southampton; and Nicholas, of Flanders. He is also survived by his siblings, Harold, of Manorville and Robert, of Southampton, and four grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, May 22, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a funeral service during the evening hours.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.