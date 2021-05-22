Riverhead resident Skip Beal died May 21, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 79.

Born May 27, 1941, in Greenport, he was the son of Norman and Inez (Ketcham) Beal. He was a 1959 graduate of Riverhead High School. He married Sonja Landal in 1962 in Dix Hills.

Mr. Beal worked at Grumman Aerospace Corporation and Riverhead Building Supply. He was an ex-captain of Reliable Hose & Engine Company of Riverhead Fire Department and helped with fire prevention education. He served as a trustee and head usher at Calvary Baptist Church in Riverhead. He collected model tractors.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Steve, of Aquebogue, Darlene Egan of Jamesport and Cindy Hubbard of Riverhead; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, May 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 24, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Aquebogue Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Riverhead Fire Department of Calvary Baptist Church.