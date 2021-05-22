Lifelong Southold resident Marie D. Helinski died May 18, 2021. She was 92.

Marie was born Sept. 18, 1928, in Greenport to May (Sheridan) and Edward Donahue. Raised in Southold, she graduated from Southold High School.

Marie was a bookkeeper for Southold Town for 20 years. She was a member of the Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild in Cutchogue, the Rosary Altar Society, the Eastern Long Island Quilters Guild and St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold.

Marie was predeceased by her husband, Zigmund; her brother, Edward; and her daughter-in-law Karen. She is survived by her children, Edward (Wasana), of Anchorage, Alaska; James (Chrissy), of Berryville, Va.; Joseph (Danielle), of Southold; Thomas, of Southold; and William (Kathleen), of Southold. She is also survived by grandchildren Kristen, Christopher, Simone, Dennis, Evelyn, Jay, Marcella and William; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and two great-great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, May 23, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, May 24, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father Peter Garry officiating. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Southold Fire Department.

