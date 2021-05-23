50 residents of independent living facility evacuated due to heat problems

A Wading River ambulance outside 260 W. Main St. in December 2019. (file photo)

At nearly midnight Saturday Riverhead police responded to Concerned for Independence Living at 260 W. Main St. after calls were received that the fourth floor of the facility was excessively hot.

Along with police, the Riverhead Fire Marshall and Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded. “The fourth floor was found to be in excess of 90 degrees and hot air was coming out of the vent,” a release said.

“The approximately 50 residents were evacuated from the building with the assistance of Flanders Ambulance, Hampton Bays Ambulance, Westhampton Ambulance and East Quogue Ambulance, along with a Suffolk County Emergency Response vehicle and the Red Cross,” the release said.

An HVAC representative arrived to fix the air conditioning unit at the facility “and all the residents were allowed back into the building.”