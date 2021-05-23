Police seek public’s help to locate Wading River man

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 34-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Steven Adams was last seen at noon Saturday at Pete B. Service Auto Repair in Middle Island. He has not returned to his Wading River home or contacted anyone.

Police said he is 5-foot-7, 175 pounds with a light complexion, blue eyes and brown hair. He has an Iron Maiden tattoo on his left arm.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500, ext. 312. All calls will be kept confidential.