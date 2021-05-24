Charges upgraded for SWR teacher, Residents of independent living facility evacuated due to heat issue

Veronica Pezdan leaves the Central Islip court April 20 following her arraignment. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, May 24.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Charges upgraded for SWR teacher who had sexual encounters with student

50 residents of independent living facility evacuated due to heat problems

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Dances in the Park to return to Greenport in August; pair of tall ships will visit in June

Southold Town Board approves vehicle weight limit for Peconic Bay Boulevard

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: An afternoon at Orient Point County Park

Booze Bites: Making Strawberry Sorbet with Bridge Lane Bubbly

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 49.