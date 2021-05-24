Riverhead resident Estelle Hicks died May 20, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 95.

Born Feb. 22, 1926, in Cumberland, Va., she was the daughter of Buck and Lucille Jefferson.

She worked at Crescent Duck Farm in Aquebogue and in her early years enjoyed hunting, fishing and yard sales.

She is survived by her caregiver, Dashawn Parker, and many godchildren, family and friends.

Visitors will be received Wednesday, May 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a service will take place.