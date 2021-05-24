Riverhead resident Barbara A. Marsh died May 20, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 81.

Born May 8, 1940, in Riverhead, she was the daughter of John and Rose (Brodski) Marsh. She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1958. She worked for TruTech and in the dietary department for Central Suffolk Hospital (now Peconic Bay Medical Center).

She loved her family and friends.

Barbara is survived by her sister, Marion Snay (William) of Riverhead; her nieces and nephews, Madlyn Davis (William Jakob) of Aquebogue and Debbie Burton (Harold), Thomas Marsh (Annie), Cheryl Zeneski (Joe) and Kim Marsh, all of Riverhead; and many other loving family members.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, May 25, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will take place at S. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

This is a paid notice.