Richard A. “Face” Farrish, a longtime Mattituck resident, formerly of Oceanside, N.Y., passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021. He was 72.

He was born Sept. 16, 1948, in Rockville Centre, N.Y., to Virginia E. (Denton) and James A. Farrish. He graduated from Oceanside High School with the Class of 1966. After high school, he attended SUNY/Farmingdale and then later Nassau Community College, attaining two associate degrees in different fields.

Richard served with the United States Air Force for four years during the Vietnam War, from 1968 to 1972, serving two tours in Thailand and attaining the rank of staff sergeant.

On Nov. 18, 1972, in Oceanside, Richard married the love of his life, Sally L. Malson, and together they had three sons.

Richard worked as a controls technician for 31 years. He started with LILCO in 1972, then worked for Keyspan and finally retired from National Grid in 2003. He was a lifetime member of the VFW in Oceanside and a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He enjoyed fishing and clamming and was a great cook.

He is survived by his wife, Sally; sons, Brian (Nicole), of Yaphank, N.Y., Christopher (Linda), of Lake Ronkonkoma, N.Y., and Greg, of Sherrills Ford, N.C.; grandchildren MacKenzie Farrish and Hailey Farrish and twins who are due in December; siblings J. Thomas (Natalie), of Rotonda West, Fla., Robert (Susan), of Coram, N.Y., Eileen Kaczynski (Eugene) of Center Moriches, N.Y., Jeanne Evenson, Mary Macaluso (Dennis) of Rotonda West and Virginia “Ginger” Pfeifer (Brian) of East Islip, N.Y.; and many loving nieces and nephews in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

A private family service will be held at Calverton National Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

