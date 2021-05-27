Students could receive full ride to college in latest vaccine incentive, School play turned into movie this year

Gov. Andrew Cuomo visits Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn this winter. (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, May 27.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

In newest vaccine incentive, students could receive a full ride to college

Faced with unique challenges to perform on stage, Riverhead Blue Masques turn to film

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Local civics sound alarm on ‘huge’ houses, ask town to reduce what’s allowed

One year later, Greenport community remembers George Floyd

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Our June issue is here and it’s jam-packed with ways to explore the North Fork and beyond

North Fork Seafood opens market below Anker restaurant in Greenport

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 55, with evening thunder showers in the forecast.