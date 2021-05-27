Riverhead resident Leona A. Smith died May 25, 2021, at Stony Brook University Hospital. She was 86.

Born June 28, 1934, in Calverton, she was the daughter of Bruno and Fannie (Orlowski) Blasko. She was a graduate of Riverhead High School.

She worked as a clerk/cashier at Hills Supermarkets and belonged to the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

She loved her family and children, and guests “never left her house hungry,” according to her family.

Predeceased by her husband, Walter, in 2002, she is survived by her children, William Lynch Jr. of North Carolina, Russell Smith of Riverhead and Christine Slee of Eastport; her sister, Christine Blasko of Riverhead; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, June 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.