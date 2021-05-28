North Fork faces a summer help crunch, Memorial Day ceremonies to return Monday

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, May 28.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

North Fork faces a summer help crunch with various factors making staffing tougher than ever

Memorial Day ceremonies return: Here’s where to find them

Safety, noise concerns are top priority ahead of proposed drag racing series, organizer says

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Senior center welcomes back residents with return of in-person meals program

NORTHFORKER

The Summer Plan: North Fork kids share their favorite summer places

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of May 29

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy rain and wind is in the forecast for tonight with a low of 48. The low tonight will be around 55, with evening thunder showers in the forecast.

Rain is likely Saturday and Sunday as well, clearing up in time for the holiday Monday.