Southold resident Wilma L. Meehan, formerly of Sea Cliff, N.Y., died at her home May 22, 2021. She was 88.

Wilma was born July 22, 1932, in Mineola, N.Y., to Wilhelmina J. (Gundel) and John A. Long. She was a retired teacher from North Shore School District.

She was the beloved wife of the late John F. Meehan; devoted mother of Patricia (Angelo T.) Stanco, John (Roseann) Meehan and William (Rosemary) Meehan; cherished sister of Mary Leonardi, the late William C. Long and the late John J. Long; and loving grandmother of four wonderful grandchildren: Melissa, Jonathan, Sarah and Natalie. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and longtime friends.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, June 1, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Rood R.C. Cemetery in Westbury, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital or St. Patrick’s R.C. Church would be appreciated.

