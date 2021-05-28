Luck Ann Miller

Longtime Mattituck resident Luck Ann Miller died May 27, 2021, at her home. She was 89.

Luck was born in Louisiana Aug. 9, 1931, to Ofelia A. (Aycardi) and Raymond W. Kimbell. After high school, she went on to attain her bachelor’s degree in social work.

She worked as a social worker for Suffolk County, was a member of First Universalist Church of Southold and donated her time to local co-ops.

Luck was predeceased by her husband, Charles V. Miller, in 1973; son Charles Mitchell Miller in 1994; and son Peter Miller in 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Kimbell Miller; grandchildren Peter Miller, Joseph Miller (Dara), Faye Miller, Matthew Miller, Jolene Miller, Joshua Miller (Lara) and Maggie Vescovi (Matthew); great-grandchildren Peter, Michael, Abigal, Payton, Corinne, Charles Gavin, Sophia, Matthew, Everett, Avery, Joshua and Kaitlyn; and daughter-in-law Carol Miller.

The family will receive visitors Monday, May 31, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., with the Rev. Valerie Freseman officiating. Interment will take place at Long Island National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Mattituck Fire Department.

This is a paid notice.