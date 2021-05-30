Former Riverhead resident Tom E. Langhorne died May 24, 2021, in Georgia, where he resided. He was 83.

Born May 14, 1938, in Cumberland, Va., he was the son of Andrew and Bertha (Goff) Langhorne.

Mr. Langhorne married Betty Walker on Aug. 28, 1965. He worked in buildings and grounds for Riverhead Central School District. Family said he loved car shows, car racing and other sporting events, and spending time with his family.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Lorraine Hines of Georgia and Shelley Robinson of Riverhead; his sister, Annie Lee Harris of Riverhead; his brother, Sherman, of Virginia; and two grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, June 1, at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Mattituck, from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, at First Baptist Church of Riverhead, followed by interment at Riverhead Cemetery.