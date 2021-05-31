Riverhead Memorial Day parade returns as residents honor, remember lives lost

At a Memorial Day ceremony Monday morning, wreaths are placed to commemorate lives lost. (Credit: Bill Landon)

A parade and ceremony to commemorate Memorial Day returned to downtown Riverhead Monday morning.

The parade, hosted by the Combined Veterans of Riverhead, began at Pulaski Street and Osborn Avenue and proceeded to the World War I monument and down East Main Street. The parade passed the new Hometown Heroes banners in downtown that honor veterans from Riverhead Town.

The World War I monument on the grounds of the Suffolk County Historical Society featured over 200 ceramic poppies that were installed Thursday by art students of Riverhead High School. The art installation was coordinated by Riverhead art teachers Debbie Cantalupo and Selina Pagliarulo. The garden at the monument was also recently redone thanks to a gift from Home Depot following a fundraising effort coordinated by the historical society’s executive director, Victoria Berger.

The annual traditions to commemorate the lives lost among servicemembers returned this year after the pandemic forced cancellations last year.

See more photos from Monday’s parade and ceremony below:

Photos by Bill Landon