Riverhead resident Theodore R. Johnson died May 28, 2021, at Southampton Hospital. He was 91.

He was born in Aquebogue Sept. 22, 1929, to Virginia (Brown) and Frank Johnson. After completing high school, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and worked as a medical supervisor for Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton.

Mr. Johnson was predeceased by his wife, Theresa, in 2016. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy, and sons Willburn, Wayne and Curtis.

Burial will take place Thursday, June 3, at 11 a.m. at Calverton National Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home of Riverhead.