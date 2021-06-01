Riverhead resident Thaddeus L. Hayer died May 30, 2021, at age 64.

Born Aug. 6, 1956, in Gates County, N.C., he was the son of Elton Twine and Erma Hayer.

Mr. Hayer worked as a welder for Playground Environment. Family said he enjoyed watching wrestling and was all-around handyman.

Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Doralene Hayer of Riverhead, Michael Hayer of Riverhead, John Woodson of Maryland, Paul Woodson of Riverhead and Sonja Stevens of Riverhead; and his stepfather, John Woodson of Riverhead.

The family will receive visitors Monday, June 7, from 10 to 11 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a funeral service will follow at 11.