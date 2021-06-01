Lorraine Jane O’Donnell of New York City died at her daughter’s home in Cutchogue on Saturday, May 29, 2021. She was 86.

Lorraine was born on Feb. 13, 1935, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Lena C. (Spoza) and Lucian J. Christopher. She graduated from Valley Stream Senior High School. After high school, she attended Flower-Fifth Avenue School of Nursing.

She was an avid reader; enjoyed many travels to Europe, her favorite city being Rome; enjoyed renovating houses; and loved her dogs, Mickey and Lilly. Lorraine was the owner of Corner Bistro in Greenwich Village, New York City.

Predeceased by her husband, William O’Donnell, whom she married on Feb. 14, 1979, Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth McGrath, and her husband, Donald, of Cutchogue; grandchildren, Catherine Elizabeth McGrath and William Richard McGrath; and sister, Lucille Morrison of Freeport, N.Y.

A celebration of life for Lorraine will be held Saturday, June 5, between 2 and 6 p.m. at Elizabeth’s home, 1077 New Suffolk Road, Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to the Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx, New York 10460.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

