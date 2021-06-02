Heading back to the streets to clean up Riverhead’s litter on June 12

Volunteers with the Riverhead High School Key Club at the April cleanup. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Riverhead’s cleanup volunteers are coming back for more.

And they could use some extra help, too.

The Riverhead Anti-Litter Committee has scheduled a townwide cleanup for Saturday, June 12, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., according to committee chair Deborah Wetzel.

“We did two cleanups, a spring and a fall, in 2019 and we did a spring cleanup this year,” Ms. Wetzel said. There was no cleanup in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The cleanup in April drew around 200 volunteers, she said.

Ms. Wetzel is hoping to hold additional cleanups, possibly monthly.

“We just feel that with the turnout of 200 people, that are a lot of people that are concerned about this,” she said. “We definitely saw a lot of results. Just driving around town and you see sites that look great.

“We’re going to launch an education effort, we hope, in the fall and we are going to start reaching out to businesses more, basically going door-to talk to them about litter.”

And, she added, “we always looking for more volunteers or people to join the committee, because there’s a lot to do.”

Those interested in volunteering, sponsoring or joining the committee can email Ms. Wetzel at [email protected]

The group also has a Facebook page that can be reached here.

As for the June 12 cleanup, supplies can be picked up and volunteers can register on Friday, June 11, at either Riverhead Town Hall — from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — or at Wines by Nature in Wading River from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ms. Wetzel said there are still some hot spots that need to be cleaned up, like Harrison Avenue north of Route 58 and Reeves Beach, which she’s heard complaints about.

Masks will still be needed for people who are not vaccinated and community service credits are available, Ms. Wetzel said.