Town considering move to former Kmart building, Suffolk Theater to reopen in August
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, June 2.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Town considering proposal to move town offices into former Kmart building
Suffolk Theater announces plan to resume operations starting Aug. 27
Heading back to the streets to clean up Riverhead’s litter on June 12
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Baseball: Southold junior doesn’t let battle with bone cancer keep him off diamond
Residents petition against railroad location in Moores woods
Southold officials look to boost cell phone coverage through new technology
NORTHFORKER
Quads, then quintuplet goats! No kidding
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 56 and there’s a chance of evening showers.