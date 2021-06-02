The Fisher and Denario families are saddened to announce the passing of their beloved matriarch, Marie Foster of Flanders. She passed away peacefully on May 29, 2021, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care after having embraced life for 92 years.

The Fisher and Denario families were blessed to have Marie’s warmth, generosity, kindness and love for the many years she spent on this Earth. Her family was what she valued most in life, and a constant source of pride and joy for her. The family she leaves behind was her world, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Marie was born April 2, 1929, to Mario and Dorothy Galicchio. She graduated from an all-girls high school as a seamstress, and later got her degree in social work from Empire State College. She spent nearly 30 years working for Suffolk County in the health department, rising through the ranks to eventually be the assistant director of the WIC program in Suffolk County.

Marie took on a second career as a travel escort for Prime Time Travel in Bellport, where she got to travel the world in her retirement with other travelers over 60. She was affectionately known as “The Angel Lady” and escorted over 15,000 seniors on amazing trips around the globe. She had countless stories of the people she met and places that she got to see, noting these were the happiest years of her life and the best decision she ever made professionally.

Marie was recently predeceased by her youngest daughter, Dory Denario, and her son-in-law Ronald H. Fisher, both of Flanders. Marie joins in Heaven her two brothers, Ralph and Vito, who always treated her like one of the boys. Marie is survived by a long list of heartbroken family members. Most notably, she leaves behind her daughter Anne Marie Fisher (Denario); four grandsons, Frank, Ronnie and Nick Fisher and John Denario; and two great-grandsons, AJ and Frankie, who will miss their “Big Grandma.”

In lieu of a funeral or wake, there will be a celebration of her long, happy, accomplished life later in the month.

Memorial donations may be sent to East End Hospice in her honor.

