Town Board approves drag racing events, police forum set for Monday
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town Board approves two drag racing events at EPCAL set to begin this summer
Anti-Bias Task Force hosting community forum with police Monday
Legislator Kara Hahn is second Democrat to announce 2022 Congressional bid
At SWR, two students share spotlight as Class of 2021 valedictorian
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
New trails behind Soundview lot will connect preserved land in Greenport
Hope Day returns to Southold Saturday
Greenport Village exploring options to solve loading zone issues
NORTHFORKER
The Greenport restaurant scene is thriving — here’s what’s opening
Podcast: Here’s what’s happening the weekend of June 5
WEATHER
Expect showers today with a high temperature of about 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 61.