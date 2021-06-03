Town Board approves drag racing events, police forum set for Monday

Pete Scalzo previously hosted drag racing events at the Green Cove Dragway in Florida. (Credit: YouTube/Screenshot)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, June 3.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town Board approves two drag racing events at EPCAL set to begin this summer

Anti-Bias Task Force hosting community forum with police Monday

Legislator Kara Hahn is second Democrat to announce 2022 Congressional bid

At SWR, two students share spotlight as Class of 2021 valedictorian

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

New trails behind Soundview lot will connect preserved land in Greenport

Hope Day returns to Southold Saturday

Greenport Village exploring options to solve loading zone issues

NORTHFORKER

The Greenport restaurant scene is thriving — here’s what’s opening

Podcast: Here’s what’s happening the weekend of June 5

WEATHER

Expect showers today with a high temperature of about 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 61.