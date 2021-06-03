Riverhead Blue Masques outdoor movie screening pushed back to Saturday’s rain date

The Riverhead Blue Masques perform “High School Musical.” (Credit: Riverhead Central School District)

The Riverhead Blue Masques outdoor movie night for “High School Musical” performance has been rescheduled to Saturday due to inclement weather in the forecast Friday.

The outdoor viewing will now be at 9 p.m. at Coach Mike McKillop Memorial Field. Tickets that were already purchased for Friday will be honored for Saturday.

For those who can’t make the outdoor viewing, tickets can be purchased to stream the show from home. The virtual showings will be streamed on June 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. and June 6 at 2 p.m. Ticket information can be found here for both the in-person Saturday show and the live streams. The live streams are not on-demand and can only be viewed at the scheduled time. Tickets are limited for the outdoor viewing, so anyone interested should purchase in advance.

While there’s a chance of thunderstorms Friday evening, the weather for Saturday evening is mostly clear with no precipitation in the forecast.

Read more about how the Blue Masques’ production came together here.