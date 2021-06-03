Police seek public’s help to locate teenager

Joseph Gibson

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 17-year-old boy who left the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch Wednesday.

Joseph Gibson is Black/Hispanic, 6-foot-3 and weighs 170 pounds. He has hazel eyes and curly brown hair. He was last seen wearing sweatpants and sneakers. He left the ranch in a dark colored sedan.

No foul play is suspected, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500, ext. 312. All calls will be kept confidential.