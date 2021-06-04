Flanders man suffers ‘severe laceration’ in accident at home

A Flanders man was impaled in his leg with a metal object while working at his home Friday morning, according to Southampton Town police.

The 47-year-old man required a tourniquet to his leg to stem the loss of blood for what police described as a “severe life-threatening laceration.” The man was being helped by others at the home when officers first arrived on scene. Police were called at about 9:20 a.m.

Members of the Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded to aid the victim, who was then transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for further treatment.

Police did not disclose the victim’s identity and an update on his condition was not available.