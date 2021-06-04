Two Flanders teens reported missing

Ana, left, and Johana have been reported missing.

The Southampton Town Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate two Flanders teenagers who have been reported missing and are believed to be in the Riverhead area.

Police said Johana Esmeralda Munguia Rodezno, 13, and Anna J. Manguia, 14, are believed to be traveling together and are possibly staying in area motels and parks. They were last seen prior to Memorial Day weekend and officers have been actively looking for the two since then.

Anna is described as 5-foot-4, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pajama pants and a white T-shirt.

Johana is described as 4-foot-6, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southampton police at 631-728-3400 or the detectives at 631-702-2230. Anyone who may have seen them can also call 911.

Both children have been added to the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse, which is a state agency that assists law enforcement in missing person cases.