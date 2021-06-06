In new setting, performers take to stage for 2021 Riverhead Idol

Olivia Meyer won first place at the 2021 Riverhead IDOL. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

The backdrop changed, but the performances were just as spectacular as always.

Riverhead Idol, a competition for students in the Riverhead School District, returned Saturday evening in a new format to accommodate social distancing in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Eight students performed at Iron Pier Beach in Northville and sophomore Olivia Meyer earned the first place prize after sining “Warrior” by Demi Lovato.

Freshman Ava Gradsicher, who sang “Soul Kitchen” by The Doors, received the second place award.

Former Riverhead councilman Jim Wooten served as the emcee for the event.

See more photos from Riverhead Idol below.

Photos by Robert O’Rourk