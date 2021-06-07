Four people rescued in Long Island Sound when inflatable raft drifts out to sea

The fishermen were rescued about one mile north of Wildwood State Park. (Credit: Google Maps)

Four people were rescued in Long Island Sound Sunday night when their inflatable raft began to drift out to sea, according to Suffolk County police.

A 911 caller reported four people stranded in the raft, which did not have a motor, at around 10:17 p.m. The men in the raft had launched from Wading River Beach to go fishing and were pulled out into the Sound approximately one mile north of Wildwood State Park, police said. They were unable to paddle back due to the current.

The Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau responded along with the aviation unit. Marine officers Greg Stroh and Mike Malone responded in Marine Delta and located the men within 15 minutes of the call, police said.

The occupants in the raft were all from Patchogue and ranged from 16 to 22 years old. They were all taken aboard Marine Delta and transported along with their raft to a boat ramp in Mount Sinai.

All the occupants were wearing life jackets and no injuries were reported.