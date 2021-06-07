Calverton resident Mark L. Nielsen died June 3, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 46.

Born Sept. 27, 1974, in Port Jefferson, he was the son of Stanley and Charlotte Nielsen.

Mr. Nielsen worked as a mechanic. He was a member of the Riverhead Moose Lodge and family said he liked dirt bikes and motorcycles and enjoyed racing dirt bikes.

Predeceased by his brother Jeff and his mother, he is survived by his wife, Christine Keeney; his father; his brothers Erik, of Vermont, and Todd, of New York; and his sister, Kristen, of Florida.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, June 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.