Lois J. Schwarz of East Nassau, N.Y., a former longtime Riverhead resident, died Friday, June 4, 2021. She was 94.

Lois was born on Nov. 20, 1926, in Chatham, N.Y., to Myrtle R. (Goodrich) and Lorenzo Faulkner. She had three brothers and five sisters. She lived in Riverhead for 50 years, then in Aztec, N.M., for 30 years, finally settling in East Nassau for the past two years. She worked as a bus driver for the Riverhead Central School District for 33 years.

Predeceased by her husband, Robert L. Schwarz, and son Arthur Schwarz, Lois is survived by her children Richard Schwarz (Rosemary) of Mattituck, John Schwarz (Linda) of Fleetwood, Pa., and Gary Schwarz (Theresa) of Milford, Pa.; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The family has chosen to remember Lois’ life privately at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will take place at Riverhead Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

