June Day Johnson

June Day Johnson, age 93, of Riverhead, N.Y., died peacefully at her home on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

June was born in Brooklyn on Feb. 13, 1927, to Oscar George Day of Essex, Mass., and Emma Ottilie Day of Germany.

June grew up in Queens, N.Y. She spent time in Boston, Mass., and Mount Sinai, N.Y., before moving back to Riverhead in 1981. She earned an associate degree from Suffolk County Community College as well as a master’s degree from Stony Brook University. She had a fulfilling teaching career, spending time at Old Field Nursery School and William Floyd Elementary School before retiring. June continued to substitute teach and serve as a community board member well into her 80s.

She was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending her mornings walking her dog on the beach and spending time with her family.

June was predeceased by her husband, Robert John Johnson. She is survived by her sister, Corinne Day Boos; her children, Bruce (Ann), Robin, Mark and Stephen (Jane); as well as nine grandchildren, Derek Johnson, Jennifer Madison, Jamey Dickerson, Kaitlin Rigby, Kelsey Wrzosek, Lauren Benson, Josh Johnson, Chris Johnson and Tim Johnson; and 16 great-grandchildren.

On May 1, 2021, a memorial was held and her ashes were spread in the place she loved most, along with her beloved and loyal dog, a yellow lab named Auggie. She was the matriarch of her large family and will be missed immensely.

