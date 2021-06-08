Schools lifting outdoor mask policies, Splish Splash reopens after year off

Guests enjoy a ride aboard Bootleggers Run at Splish Splash Saturday. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, June 8.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Cuomo: Local schools can now lift mask mandates, but only for outdoor activities

Navy publishes survey to gather input on environmental concerns at former Navy/Grumman site

Soaring down Bootleggers Run and more once again as Splish Splash reopens

Four people rescued in Long Island Sound when inflatable raft drifts out to sea

Riverhead Raceway: Two wins in three weeks for Fortin family

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

A 21st Century experience at a colonial garden in Southold

NORTHFORKER

Lucharitos taking over Mattituck Cinemas concessions

North Fork Dream Home: Sprawling Post-Modern Home on Mattituck Inlet

WEATHER

Expect decreasingly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 65. There’s a chance of heavy rain beginning in the afternoon and evening.