McGann-Mercy items to be raffled off, Police chief looking to fund body cameras in next budget
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, June 9.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Yearbooks, banners, jerseys and more to be raffled off during event at former McGann-Mercy High School gym
Riverhead police chief looking to fund body cameras in next budget
Column: The buried past eventually reveals itself
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Proposed nail salon for Love Lane raises renewed concerns over parking
Baseball: Demchak, surely not just a pitcher, helps lift Mattituck to win
Girls Cross Country: Two Tuckers have running in their college future
NORTHFORKER
Everything you need to know about going to the beach on the North Fork in 2021
How to watch this week’s partial eclipse, and other events to watch for in the summer sky
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature of about 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 64. There’s a chance of thunderstorms in the evening.